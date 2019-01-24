Supermac’s Carrick-on-Shannon wins prestigious award

Supermac’s Carrick-on-Shannon was the recipient of a Supermac’s All Stars Awards at an event in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, Co. Galway. Enda McGovern and his team won the award forOutlet of the Year.



Speaking at the event Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, paid tribute to the Carrick-on-Shannon team by saying that the outstanding achievement reflected the hard work that is needed in the current market.

“The strength of Carrick-on-Shannon is due to the commitment of the owner and operator Enda McGovern and his team who deliver consistency of service on a daily basis,” Mr McDonagh said. “Being an All Stars winner is due to the hard work of all the staff and the loyalty of our customers over the years.40 years ago, Supermac’s first opened its door in Ballinasloe and a year later made its first venture outside of County Galway by opening an outlet on O’Connell St in Ennis. This year, we aim to open further restaurants throughout the country.”



The group currently employs over 2,700 people throughout the country. Supermac’s also operates Papa John’s Pizza, SuperSubs and Macs Place Diners. The Só Hotel Group as well as the Claddagh Group of Pubs in the United States are also owned by Pat andÚna McDonagh. The Athlone Springs and The Castle Oaks Hotel in Castleconnell was recently added to the Só Hotel Group.





Noeleen O Flatherty of Supermac’s Trim was the Franchisee of the Year and Sana Muhammed picked up the coveted Manager of the Year Award for Supemac’s Ballysimon Road, Limerick. In all there were 24 awards handed out on the night covering Supermac’s, Papa John’s and SuperSubs.