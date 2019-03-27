Gardai issue warning after vans broken into in Leitrim

Gardaí are investigating three incidents involving thefts and attempted thefts from vans in south Leitrim last week.

The first incident occurred on Main St, Carrick -on-Shannon on Friday, March 22. The window of a van was smashed but nothing was taken.

Also on the same date, the front window of a jeep parked on the Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, was smashed. A number of items were stolen from the vehicle.

A third incident was also reported on March 22. In this case a van parked at Jamestown was broken into and a number of items were stolen.

A spokesperson for gardai said that no arrests have been made in relation to these thefts and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the three break-ins to contact them at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510.

Warning issued

Gardai have also urged motorists to ensure that they remove all valuables, where possible, from their vehicles when they park.

If you cannot bring these items with you then ensure they are locked away in the boot or glove box out of sight.

Van owners are asked to ensure that their vehicles are fitted with alarms and that these alarms also include cover for interference with the rear doors of the vehicle.

If you have to park your vehicle in a public area overnight ensure that you pick an area that is well lit and, if possible, covered by CCTV.

If you are a tradesman ensure that you keep receipts for any tools you purchase.

Gardaí are advising owners to take photos of tools immediately after purchasing them, and to make note of the serial number on each item.

Alternatively you can engrave identifying marks on tools to ensure that they are easily identified if recovered by Gardaí.

Members of the public are also being advised not to buy second hand tools from unusual sources.

If you notice any suspicious behaviour near vehicles immediately contact gardai.