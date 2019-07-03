Leitrim and Fermanagh groups attempt to ‘Shed’ light on Brexit

Carrick-on-Shannon Men's Shed hosted the Men's Shed from Fermanagh on Wednesday, June 26.

Forty members from both sheds met in Carrick to share ideas on how to improve their respective sheds.

This is an initiative of the Irish Men's shed association, an effort to bring clarity to the Brexit situation.

Declan Phelan, Chair of the Carrick group said: “As far as we shedders are concerned, regardless of the outcomes, sheds North and South will remain united in friendship.

“Our day concluded with a fantastic lunch, prepared by the members of Carrick-on-Shannon Men's Shed.”

