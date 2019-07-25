Golden Jubilee of hurling success

On this the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of a memorable success, Leitrim Junior Hurling team who won the Connacht Junior Hurling Championship in 1969 are pictured. Leitrim beat Roscommon in the final by 4-5 to 1-7 but subsequently failed to Antrim 5-8 to 3-6 in the All-Ireland semi-final. They retained their title in 1970 and on this occasion they went on to unsuccessfully contest the All-Ireland final against Meath in Athlone.

Back Row (Left to Right ): Michael McKeever (Carrick), Vinny McKeon RIP (Drumkeerin) (2-1), Peter Gordon (St Finbarrs), Pat Cox (Carrick) (0-2), Tony Miller, Paddy Solon. Joey Maher (St Finbarrs), Seán O'Rourke (Melvin Gaels), Timmy Slevin (St Finbarrs) and Johnny Martin (Carrick).

Front Row (Left to Right): Michael McGowan (Melvin Gaels), Josie Murray RIP (Carrick), Tommy O'Riordan RIP (Carrick) (1-1), Seán Walshe, Paddy Friel (Ballinamore), Eamonn McGowan (0-1) (Drumshanbo), Seán O'Flaherty (1-0) (Ballinamore) and Seán Bannon (St Finbarrs). Missing: Sean Kavanagh (Ballinamore)

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY SEÁN MURRAY