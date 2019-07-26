Ballymahon's Maura and partner Curtis drift out to 14/1 from 6/1 as Love Island finale draws closer

Thursday night’s episode of Love Island showed Maura and Curtis, Greg and Amber & Ovie and India, all go on their final dates together before the big finale. Despite having a lovely romantic date, Maura and Curtis have drifted out to 14/1 from 6/1 to become the winning couple.

Maura might have ruined her chances when demanding more action under the sheets with Curtis which led to the Longford beauty showing signs of frustration towards the professional dancer. Should they still win, and hotpots Tommy and Molly-Mae come second, BoyleSports are offering 22/1 for the straight forecast.

One couple that has been going in the right direction is basketball player Ovie and page 3 model India. Their odds were introduced at 16/1 but their instant connection and flirting has seen their price been cut into 13/8, the shortest it has been so far.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have been the favourites for weeks with their odds as low as 1/9 but they have drifted into 5/6 with Ovie and India looming closer. Boxer Tommy and social media influencer Molly-Mae are set to go on their final date together which may see their odds shorten back up.

Greg O’Shea has taken well to the villa and has fallen quickly for Amber Gill who deserves some love after her drama with Michael. Their odds have been cut into 9/2 from 7/1 following some support after their date which saw them on a boat drinking champagne under the Spanish sun.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Maura and Curtis showed real signs of love and compatibility on their date, but it wasn’t enough for the public as their odds have drifted out to 14/1 from 6/1. Ovie is a huge hit with the fans of Love Island but he is an even bigger hit with India and they are now close second favourites at 13/8 behind 5/6 shots Tommy and Molly-Mae. It’s going to be a close final but it’s Limerick rugby player Greg and Amber who are our biggest losers now with their odds at 9/2, cut from 7/1.

Love Island ~ Winning Couple

5-6 Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

13-8 Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

9-2 Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

14 Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

20 Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan

Love Island ~ Straight Forecast

7-4 1st - Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

5-2 1st - Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

9-2 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gil

10 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill, Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

12 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

12 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

14 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gil, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

18 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan

22 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

28 1st Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

28 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

33 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

50 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

66 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan

80 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins