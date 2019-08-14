Heritage Week

Events at St George’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Heritage Week

Various exhibitions will take place in St George's Church and the adjacent Heritage Centre during National Heritage Week

Carrick-on-Shannon Heritage Group and Carrick-on-Shannon Historical Society are presenting the following events during National Heritage Week, August 17-25, (free of charge, (071) 9621757).

Saturday, August 17 through Sunday, August 25: Various exhibitions mounted in the Church and the adjacent Heritage Centre. Video on history of Leitrim (Leitrim Enduring and Enchanting) on view in Church. Time: 11am-4pm.

Saturday, August 17 through Sunday, August 25: “Architectural Heritage: Carrick Then and Now” – an exhibition of photos, maps and mementos by Seán Gill highlighting Carrick’s varied architectural heritage. Time: 11am-4pm.

Thursday, August 22: Open House at Carrick Workhouse Attic Memorial (entrance at rear of St Patrick’s Hospital).

The Workhouse Attic has been restored to its original condition as sleeping quarters. New audio presentation and displays. (Note: Not suitable for wheelchair users or those with limited mobility; several flights of stairs involved). Open House Time: 12pm to 4.30pm.

Sunday, August 25: Carrick’s Literary Heritage – Selected readings of works by five of Carrick’s historic literary figures (Susan L Mitchell, Nora J Murray, John McGahern, Rev Canon William Slator, and MJ MacManus) by local personalities.

Exhibition of photos, biographies and list of works.

Organist Brendan Cryan will entertain prior to the readings and at the end playing St George’s 1847 Telford Pipe Organ. Time: 3pm-4.30pm.

