Matchmaker Willie Daly visits Carrick-on-Shannon

If you're single, and were too busy to go to the Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival this year, don't miss this opportunity to come and meet Willie Daly, Ireland's last Traditional Matchmaker in person and hear about his family's work over the generations in traditional Irish matchmaking.

Willie is coming to Anderson's Thatch Pub on the Elphin to Carrick Road for one night only on Saturday night, October 10

Join them for an evening of romance - and who knows - it may change your life forever!