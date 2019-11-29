Bryan Dobson to launch new book on the history of Leitrim

A wonderful new book on the history of Leitrim will be launched by Bryan Dobson, of the Dobson family, Mohill and of course one of RTE’s best known and most popular broadcasters on Friday, December 6 at 6.30pm, in Áras an Chontae, the County Council Offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The book is the first such book on the history of Leitrim. It contains thirty-five chapters covering much of the hidden history of Leitrim from the earliest times right up to this decade. The book is edited by local editors, Monsignor Liam Kelly and historian Dr Brendan Scott who lives in Ballinaglera.

The Book called, ‘Leitrim: History and Society’, is the most recent county history of twenty-seven county histories published over the years since 1985, which started with Tipperary. This wonderful project of county histories is the brainchild of the general editor of the series, Professor William Nolan of UCD.

This book is no dry academic tome. The thirty-five chapters are each written in a very readable style by different people, some very distinguished academics with specialist knowledge of Leitrim, but many chapters written by local Leitrim people with unsurpassable local knowledge of our county.

Typical of these latter chapters is Tommy Moran’s chapter on all aspects of sport in Leitrim since 1800. Others include Ballinamore man, John Logan who writes on ‘Leitrim and the 1914-18 war’, Mohill man, Pat McGarty on ‘Leitrim Politics and Society, 1916-22’, Fr Liam Kelly on Sean MacDiarmada and James Wrynn on Jimmy Gralton.

Máire Doyle, now sadly deceased, writes on John McGahern and Ruth McManus on the future of land use in Leitrim. Chapters devoted to earlier periods of Leitrim history include plantations in Leitrim, the impact of the Spanish Armada, The Great Famine, sweat houses and medieval churches.

Probably few people will read all 900 pages, all written in an accessible style, but there are probably many chapters of interest to most people. Not all of the 900 pages are just text. There are seventy photographs and over fifty tables and maps, which even if you don’t read their related chapter, are of great interest.

Only five hundred copies are being printed and this is a book that will be the definitive history of Leitrim.

It will be a much sought after book in years to come. It is one for your bookshelf and will make a great Christmas present to a family or friend and to family members abroad. Leitrim County Council have generously supported the publication of the book.

Members of the public are very welcome to attend the launch at 6.300 pm on Friday December 6, in Leitrim County Council Offices in Carrick.