St Vincent de Paul Society Christmas Appeal

St Mary’s Conference of The St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP) in Carrick-on-Shannon will hold their annual church gate collection this weekend.

This is our final church gate collection of 2019, and is crucial in meeting the additional demands experienced prior to Christmas, of the less fortunate amongst us.

The collection this coming weekend, will take place at all Masses in Carrick-on Shannon, Cortober, Leitrim Village, Gowel, Jamestown and Drumsna.

There will be additional collections the following weekend, in Drumlion on Saturday, December 7, and in Croghan on Sunday, December 8. All monies collected are re-distributed where needed most, within these areas.

SVP thanks you most sincerely, in anticipation of your generosity. No donation is ever too small….it all adds up….. and as the German born, Jewish diarist Anne Frank once famously wrote: “No one has ever become poor by giving”.

SVP Carrick-on-Shannon greatly appreciates and acknowledges all help received throughout the year; whether financial, through volunteering or by making donations to our thrift shop (next to Kelly’s foodstore, on the Dublin Road, in Carrick).

The shop is open from 11am to 5pm on Tuesdays, through to Fridays inclusive, and is a very important source of income to the society.

We always need supplies of clean and warm clothing, quilts and bedding, shoes and boots, cds and dvds, as well as toiletries, household bric a brac, etc.

If you need (or someone you know needs) the support of SVP, please contact us on 087-4660965 and leave a clear message, with your name and contact number. A member of the conference will get back to you as soon as we can.

“When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed,” Maya Angelou.