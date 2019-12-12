Experience music live at The Landmark

If you still have some names to tick off your Christmas shopping list, we have just the list for you!

Event tickets are always a welcome and hassle-free stocking filler. Buying someone a ticket to a show as a present is gifting the experience of a great night out that will be remembered.

The Christmas season and the early months of the new year see a host of acclaimed artists of all genres coming to Landmark Live. There’s bound to be a show here to suit your special someone, whatever their taste in entertainment.

Two of the defining Irish rock bands of the 80’s & 90’s are on their way to Leitrim on the back of highly successful years touring their classic material.

The Stunning play their first ever gig in the county on Sunday, December 29 (8pm, €29.50) in what will be one of the big nights out in Carrick over Christmas.

The Stunning: The Irish rock band play their first ever gig in the county on Sunday, December 29

Aslan follow on Saturday, February 9 (7pm, €27.50) after they close a very busy 2019 with three Vicar St shows at the end of this month.

Don't miss Aslan on February 9

Folk lovers can look forward to the world-renowned heirs of Irish folk heritage The High Kings (Saturday, Jan 25, 7pm, €33.50) or a nostalgic evening of song and story with Johnny McEvoy, one of our most enduring singer/songwriters (Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm, €30).

The High Kings will be performing live on Saturday, January 25

Tyrone six-piece The Whistlin’ Donkeys (Monday, December 30, 10pm, €15) and young Fermanagh five-piece The Tumbling Paddies (Saturday, January 4, 10.30pm at Club 360, €10) are two contemporary folk/trad bands, both featuring multiple talented instrumentalists playing lively folk/trad blended with more contemporary influences.

One of Ireland's most enduring singer/songwriters Johnny McEvoy plays live on Thursday, February 6

For country fans, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizell and Patrick Feeney join forces again as The Three Amigos (Saturday, January 4, 8pm, €33.50) with their perfect mix of music, song and comedy which continues to enthral audiences.

Three more country legends will share the Landmark stage in March when Mike Denver (Thursday, March 12, 7.30pm, €30) headlines with guests Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam.

Take it to the Limit (Saturday, January 18, 8pm, €29.50) features Johnny Brady, Simon Casey, Nigel Connell and the Sheerin Family band paying homage to the hits and harmonies of one of the greatest bands ever with their celebration of the music of the Eagles.

They’re followed in February by Cash Returns (Saturday, February 29, 9pm, €15) with their award-winning tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, featuring singer JP Mac’s uncanny likeness to the Man in Black’s baritone.

For those with a taste in the unusual, there’s world-renowned TV magician, hypnotist and mentalist Keith Barry’s brand-new ‘Insanity’ show (January 17, 10pm, €34) which features mind-reading, escapology and magic experiments designed to shock, amuse and astonish even the most sceptical audience members.

Don't miss Keith Barry's Insanity show on January 17

Finally, if a night of craic and laughter is what you’re after, Conal Gallen with his new stand-up show ‘Joker’ (January 31) is just the man to cure you of the January blues with a show packed full of hilarious jokes, songs, and a few surprises for good measure.

And hot off the press, The irrepressible Pat Shortt is coming back! He has confirmed the date, Friday April 3 at 10pm.

Pat Shortt will be performing live on Friday, April 3

Tickets for all events are available from the Landmark Hotel reception (071 96 22 222). Some shows are also available online – for full ticketing info follow the Landmark Live on Facebook or go to thelandmarkhotel.com/whats-on-leitrim