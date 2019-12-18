Leitrim Ice Breakers swims in Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore

Hardy souls are being sought to take part in Christmas Day swims in the icy waters of the River Shannon and Garadice Lake.

The annual Leitrim Ice Breakers Christmas swims will take place in Carrick on Shannon and Ballinamore.



The Ballinamore swim will take place at Garadice Lake at the new time of 1.30pm while Carrick's swimmers will enter the water at the slipway next to Emerald Star at 1.30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.

The events raise much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.

Each week, groups of volunteers record the Leitrim Observer and distribute it to people with visual impairments or reading difficulties.

There are currently 367 visually impaired residents of Leitrim and 784 living in Roscommon.

Christmas swimmers and spectators are welcome to donate on the day. They are also encouraged to raise money and sponsorship cards are available from Mary O’Boyle in Carrick on Shannon (071-9620274) and Paddy O'Connor in Ballinamore (0879528944).

It’s a fun event for all ages and participants can decide whether they wish to swim or just dip.

Swimmers will be rewarded with some hot beverages and chocolates while they dry off and warm up. It’s recommended to wrap up well and change into warm clothes immediately after exiting the water.

If you would like to sign up to the Leitrim Talking Newspaper, please call Ann on 0861539699 or email pfmgriffin@gmail.com.

The recordings are put onto memory sticks and sent to recipients around the county and surrounding areas for free. They can then be played on laptops and other devices or for a small charge the LTN can provide a specially adapted MP3 Player that allows the listener to go direct to each part of the paper at the push of a button.