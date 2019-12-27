Micheal retires from Carrick-on-Shannon Fire Service after 24 years

Pictured with his colleagues is Cortober man, Micheal Duignan, on his last day with the Co Leitrim Fire Service in Carrick-on-Shannon. Michael served almost 24 years and is the son of the fondly remembered Ging Duignan, who had himself served for 42 years. L-R: Stewart Connolly, Nigel Laird, Peter Stanford, Sean Walshe, Oliver Dunne, Station Officer Stephen King, Micheal Duignan, Keelan Moran, John Brennan, Paddy Moran and Jamie Diffley. Missing from picture is Mickey McWeeney, Station Sub-Officer Picture: Gerry Faughnan