New Carrick-on-Shannon primary care centre to be fully operational by third quarter of 2020
The new Primary Medical Centre being built in Carrick-on-Shannon pictured last year as construction got underway Photo: Gerry Faughnan
The Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre currently under construction is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of this year according to the HSE National Service Plan 2020.
The centre will be provided by by lease agreement and construction will be completed by June 2020 with the centre to be fully operational by the end of September this year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on