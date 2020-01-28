One arrest made after large quantity of drugs discovered

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon have confirmed one arrest has been made after a “large quantity of drugs” was recovered yesterday, Monday, evening.

At approximately 6pm on Monday, January 27, Gardai at Carrick-on-Shannon responded to a call regarding a male acting suspiciously on the outskirts of the town.

Upon arrival, Gardai observed a male who was then subsequently arrested and he was conveyed to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

A large quantity of drugs were recovered during the search.

The arrested man is currently being detained under Drug Trafficking legislation at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

Gardaí from Boyle are assisting Carrick-on-Shannon gardaí with their enquiries in this matter.

