Credit Union Table Quiz for schoolchildren

The Irish League of Credit Unions annual table quiz for schoolchildren gets underway in the Carrick-on-Shannon & District Credit Union with a quiz on Monday next, February 3, in Gaelscoil Liatroma, Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon at 6.30pm.

There will be approximately 30 tables of four from schools all around the area.

The category winners will go forward to the Chapter Final at a later date.

Good luck to all involved.