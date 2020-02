A fundraiser for Foroige youth clubs in Carrick-on-Shannon for tweens and teens with autism and other additional needs has been organised.

A pub quiz is being held in Duignan’s Bar in Drumsna at 8pm on Friday, 28th February. €20 per team, lots of spot prizes.

Contact Faye 086-1723650 or Bernice on 0862270795 for more details.

Please support.