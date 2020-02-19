Roadworks continue in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

Road resurfacing works continue to take place this week on the Summerhill Road in Carrick-on-Shannon, from the junction with Main Street to the mini roundabout.

To reduce traffic disruption, the works are being carried out to coincide with the school midterm break.

The upper section of road, from the turn into Marymount to the mini roundabout, will be closed to traffic during the works. Access for local traffic will be allowed; all other traffic will be diverted through Marymount. The lower section will be completed one side at a time with lane closures in operation.

Parking will be prohibited in these sections for the duration of the works.

Meanwhile, Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim City Council, is set to commence works at St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The work will see the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 242 metres of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) ones.

This will ensure residents receive a more reliable source of drinking water.

The contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is expected to be completed by mid-March.

Traffic management will be in place during this time which may involve local diversions.

Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.