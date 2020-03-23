Carrick Carnival team working away behind the scenes

With all the present doom and gloom going around the country at the moment, the Carrick Carnival team is working away behind the scenes with the hope that we will be on the other side of this crisis and people will have something to look forward to.

We fully accept that it may have to be cancelled and are 100% committed to safety of the public so if we have to cancel we will but we are trying to remain positive.

We would like to involve more local groups, clubs, dancers, musicians, crafty ideas as long as it is safe to do so.

Bearing this in mind if anyone has any ideas they would like to share with us or an event that may have been cancelled that could be done during the carnival let us know please find us on Facebook or Email carrickcarnival@gmail.com or call or text Sharon on 086 0793966

For obvious reasons meetings have been postponed until further notice.

Art Competition

In the mean time we are going to launch an art competition there will be child and adult categories so please let us know the age of the artist if they are under 18 if your are over 18, just put Adult!!!

We would like people to send us in your to email or Facebook that they have drawn especially while we are all social distancing from everyone and have an extra bit of time in the day.

Hopefully these can be displayed during the carnival but if not we will do it online.

They can also be posted to Kilmore Signs, Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.