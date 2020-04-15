Call for immediate action to address Covid-19 outbreaks in disability services

Inclusion Ireland has called for immediate Government and HSE action to address the latest figures, released yesterday, which indicated nearly half of all Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have come from people living in care homes.

According to the latest figures, there have been 408 confirmed outbreak, with at least 32 outbreaks emerging within disability services. It has also been reported by media that there have been 35 deaths in residential centres, including disability services.

“The figures illustrate the importance of taking immediate and coordinated action to tackle any outbreaks in disability services. One of the measures urgently needed must be the priority testing of staff and residents living in these services," commented Enda Egan, CEO of Inclusion Ireland.

“It is also of critical importance that the data of Covid-19 in disability services is made available on a daily basis so we know the extent of the issue and are able to address it”.

“These latest figures are seriously concerning and again highlight the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be made available to all support workers working with people with intellectual disabilities in these services”, continued Egan.

Egan pointed out that “with increased demands on staffing during this difficult time, it is also hugely important that disability service providers are given adequate resources to ensure that any new staff members hired in this period are properly trained in how to support people with disabilities, and that people’s rights to dignity are respected and promoted while in these services”