Applications open now for 2020 Clár funding

The 2020 Clár funding scheme has recently been announced and includes the following measures:

Measure 1: Schools/Community Safety measures (expanded in 2020)

Measure 2: Community Recreation Areas (new in 2020)

Measure 3: Community Wellbeing Supports.

Any proposed project application requires an element of co-funding from a relevant community group/applicant. The scheme has now been publicly advertised.

Closing date for applications is July 22, 2020.

See leitrimcountycouncil.ie for more details