Deadline
Applications open now for 2020 Clár funding
The 2020 Clár funding scheme has recently been announced and includes the following measures:
Measure 1: Schools/Community Safety measures (expanded in 2020)
Measure 2: Community Recreation Areas (new in 2020)
Measure 3: Community Wellbeing Supports.
Any proposed project application requires an element of co-funding from a relevant community group/applicant. The scheme has now been publicly advertised.
Closing date for applications is July 22, 2020.
See leitrimcountycouncil.ie for more details
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on