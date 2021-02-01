Leitrim granny pens second novel

Colleen Guckian from Drumsna spent the first part of lockdown last year writing her debut novel ‘'And The Sky Didn’t Fall’'.

That book which was extremely well received, sold out in days and necessitated a second print run.

Now, Colleen, who has been more or less in lockdown since last March has penned her second novel 'The Fuchsia Hedge’' which is also fictional and set in rural Ireland in the 1950s.

The book offers up a story of intrigue, deceit, romance, death and everyday family life, where even the most unlikely dreams might come true.

Author Colleen Guckian

'The Fuchsia Hedge' goes on sale on February 6 and will be available from The Reading Room and Mulvey’s Giftshop in Carrick-on-Shannon, Duignan’s and Daly’s in Drumsna and also online on Amazon https://www.amazon.de/dp/B08PJDTSLD

Colleen is already working on her next book and hopes to have received the vaccine and to be able to hold a proper launch for her as yet unnamed hat trick novel in the Summer.

We can't wait to see what this wonderful grandmother has to offer up next.