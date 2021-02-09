Carrick Medical Centre is on the move to new premises

Carrick Medical Centre has taken the decision to move to their new premises on the ground floor of the HSE Primary Care Centre, Carrick on Shannon, this Friday, Feb 12. The Medical Centre will be located on the ground floor of the new Primacy Care Centre (PCC) and their phone number and email address will remain unchanged.

A spokesperson stated “We are looking forward to this move, which will allow us to operate from a new purpose built surgery, with excellent wheelchair parking and access, as well as pedestrian access and plenty of car parking space. The new Medical Centre will allow us to provide ongoing medical and nursing care in the community, and we as a practice are looking forward to the move.

“Of note, the move will be taking place this Friday, Feb 12 and will be continuing all weekend, up to and including Monday 15th Feb 15. During Friday, Feb 12 and Monday Feb 15, there will be limited medical services available to our patients. We advise that on these days, patients should only contact the surgery for urgent medical issues.

“There are likely to be short periods of time on Friday when our usual landline will be inaccessible. In this instance, if you have an urgent medical query, please phone the practice out of hours mobile phone on 086 2462010. Nowdoc will still be operating as usual, from 6pm on Friday.

“Being in the new PCC in time for the Covid vaccine rollout will allow us to administer the vaccine in an organised and efficient manner, keeping patients and staff as safe as possible.

“We are expecting final guidelines from the National Immunisations Office, via the HSE, as to which patient group will be first to get the vaccine through GPs surgeries. We currently expect that group to be the over 85 years age group.

“We are hoping to receive our first delivery of Covid Vaccines within the next 2 weeks.”