€300,000 allocation for Hartley Bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has been allocated €300,000 to begin work on the re-construction of Hartley Bridge in Carrick-on- Shannon at the county border between Leitrim and Roscommon.

The finding was announced last Monday by Minister Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton TD as part of €12.5 million in funding for regional and local roads in Co Leitrim for 2021.

Warmly welcoming the allocation, Minister of State and local TD Frank Feighan, said, “For many years local people have campaigned strongly for funding to ensure this bridge was capable of taking modern vehicular traffic, in recent times weight restrictions were applied to vehicles travelling from Carrick-on-Shannon to Cootehall. I am delighted that work will work commence this year with a substantial budget.”