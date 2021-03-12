Daffodil Day with a difference

Carrick Guild ICA regret that we are again this year unable to carry out our annual Daffodil Day sales at 3 stores and 2 garages due to Government Covid 19 restrictions.

Plans for some members to walk in very small numbers around Carrick on March 26 Daffodil Day to make awareness cannot go ahead as we will be in Level 5 on that day. Walks will take place at a much later date when restrictions are eased.

In the meantime donations can be given to any ICA member or contact event organiser for Carrick-on-Shannon Chris Kelly on 0863707470, she is very willing to help. Carrick Post Office is getting involved.

For donations on line information is in Leitrim Federation ICA notes each week. People affected by Cancer need our support now more than ever during these challenging times.