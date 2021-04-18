River drainage needed in South Leitrim to alleviate flooding

Two councillors have made the case to Leitrim County Council to seek funding for the drainage of the river connecting Costrea Lough to Annaghearly Lake.

Cllr Mulligan said, “The present condition of this river is causing serious land drainage problems for farmers and flooding on the road leading to houses in this area."

Cllr Paddy Farrell said “This stretch of river is causing major problems for local small farmers and local road flooding." The motion as supported by Cllr Enda Stenson.

The council explained “This drainage network from Costra Lough to Aghaghearly Lake is not on the prescribed OPW drainage network system. Funding is provided to carry out specific drainage maintenance on the Ballinamore Ballyconnell canal system that flows from Leitrim Village into County Cavan. All other drainage systems are the responsibility of the land owners." Council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said they would look at the work to see if this project would suit a drainage scheme grant.

Cllr Farrell said there could be a contribution available from landowners.

