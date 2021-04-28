New traffic management plan to come into effect for Carrick-on-Shannon on May 4

Leitrim County Council with our contractor Shareridge is continuing to work on the Carrick on Shannon Public Realm Scheme. Our current target programme is that works will be complete on Main Street by the end of May and overall, the project will be complete by mid-August this year. To meet these targets, we need to alter the traffic management arrangements in the town.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) will be diverted away from the town centre. Diversions will be posted at Drumsna, Attirory (Aldi) Roundabout and Leitrim Village. This will allow Shareridge to complete the works at the junctions on Priests Lane and Leitrim Road safely. HGVs will still be able to go into the town centre if they must make deliveries to businesses there. All other traffic can access this area as per the current traffic arrangements.

The Main Street/Bridge Street junction at the clock will have to be closed to traffic. This will mean that Quay Road and Quay Street will allow two-way traffic so that access is maintained to St Georges Terrace. For this to be possible on street parking will be suspended on Quay Road and Quay Street.

There will be no traffic on Bridge Street as the Clock Junction will be closed to traffic. Deliveries etc to businesses on Bridge Street can be made from the bridge end of the street.

These arrangements will be in place from the 4th May and will last until the end of May. Leitrim County Council understands the disturbance this project has caused to the operations within the town centre, but we ask for patience on this final push to get this transformative project complete.