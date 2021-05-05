Leitrim company receives international recognition

Cora Systems, a leading provider of enterprise project and portfolio management software solutions, announces has been included by industry analysts Gartner in its annual global Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management software.

Cora Systems is one of only 11 global tech companies who made the cut, with many more unsuccessful providers failing to meet the analyst’s rigorous evaluation criteria.

It is a huge boost for the Leitrim-headquartered firm who – despite a difficult year for business in a global pandemic – have managed to grow their new customer base by 20% in the past year, including new clients in aviation, insurance and oil as well as their traditionally strong verticals: healthcare and life sciences; engineering and construction; and government. Cora Systems has also achieved an impressive 30% average annual growth over the past three years.

The Gartner report is written by a team of industry analysts who carefully monitor emerging trends and technologies. Leading companies across a range of sectors rely on the report’s advice so they can make informed buying decisions for their project management challenges.

Commenting on the news Cora Systems’ Founder and CEO Philip Martin, who is a native of Drumlion, Carrick on Shannon, said: “This is a game changer for us. We’ve worked incredibly hard over the last couple of years to get to this position – to be able to eat at the table with the best project and portfolio management providers in the industry. This acknowledgment by Gartner is reward for that effort. We’ve always had a simple philosophy: we want to help our clients to get their portfolio selection right – and to manage those projects properly so they can make better investment decisions. Cora PPM delivers that ability.”