Two for today: Time to get the chop at The Barber Shop, Carrick-on-Shannon
Noah Bosquette from Carrick-on-Shannon was a happy boy getting his first haircut in a while from barber Michael Masterson in last Monday
Michael Masterson, Barber Shop is a Traditional Gents Barber situated on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon for over 50 years.
Ran by the legendary well known barber Michael Masterson a native of Gortletteragh. Michael started in Carrick in 1970 with the well known and very popular barber Tommy Donnelly from Mohill. Michael took over the business from Tommy and has over the years ran a thriving business in Gents Hair Cuts. Over the years many the yarn was spun in his salon.
Tel Michael on 087-932 8012 or email: thebarbermasterson3@hotmail.com
