NCBI shop in Carrick now open for donations

Lola Gonzalez, the manager of the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) shop in Carrick-on-Shannon has outlined the shop reopened its doors last Monday, May 17, and would like to let the community know donations are welcome starting this week.

They accept clean clothing, bric a brac, accessories, shoes, linen and handbags. They can only accept new duvets and toys in their original packaging due to health guidelines. No electronics please.

The NCBI shop is also seeking volunteers for summer. Applications forms are available at the shop and there's an induction process and safety procedures in place.

“We would like to thank the Leitrim community for their support through the years,” says Lola.

Business hours are Monday through Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm

If you have any questions called Lola Gonzalez the shop manager at 087 711 4629.