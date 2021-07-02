Gallery: Protest by business people in Carrick-on-Shannon against pedestrianisation of Main Street 

Business people on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon and their supporters blocked Council personnel from pedestrianising part of the street this evening but after three hours of discussions bollards to prevent traffic accessing the area were finally installed.

The Council had issued notice that from the junction with Church Lane/St Mary’s Close to the junction with St George’s Terrace in Carrick-on-Shannon the road would be closed to motor traffic from 6pm this evening, July 2.

The pilot pedestrianisation of this area is intended to run every weekend from 6pm on Friday evenings through to 8 am on Monday mornings, until the morning of Monday 27th September.

However when the Council arrived to erect the bollards this evening business people, wearing 'RIP Retail' armbands, blocked the road and eventually the gardai were called.

However after an intense stand off Council officials were finally able to install the bollards

Click 'Next>' Above To Go Through Gallery

Protestors block access to the bollard holders. L-r: Kieran Reynolds, Enda McHugh, Stephen Keegan, Brendan Kieran, Ray Gannon, Leo Marron, Alan Martin and James Campbell. Pic – Gerry Faughnan