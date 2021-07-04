Appeal to help find Bailey Boo in Leitrim

Have you seen Bailey Boo? His family is missing him
Leitrim Gardai have issued an appeal to help find a missing dog.
Bailey Boo is a white and black terrier who has gone missing from his home in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Any sightings please contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station 071 96 50510
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.