#MadeLocal in The Leitrim Design House

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD and trailblazing Jockey Rachael Blackmore joined with Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) Chair Andrew Bradley in launching the second annual #MADELOCAL.

Following the enormous success of last year’s inaugural campaign, Made Local, a nationwide initiative developed by DCCI, will run throughout the summer and aims to once again spotlight some of Ireland’s most talented craftspeople, while boosting sales and driving revenue for makers and retailers alike.

Irish designers and makers are world renowned for their unique talent and skill. The craft and design sector contributes €500m to the Irish economy every year. I encourage everyone to discover what their local designer has to offer and support this #MadeLocal campaign.

 The Leitrim Design House, now in its 21st year of operation, is an innovative social enterprise whose reputation has enabled it to become a leader in the field of craft development and craft retail. A not-for-profit organisation, the Leitrim Design House nurtures Irish craftsmanship and assists small craft & design businesses to develop and showcase their designs. which supports small creative businesses in County Leitrim, is held in high esteem within the craft and design sector nationally and is regarded as a national model of best practice by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.

An award- winning visitor destination, The Leitrim Design House is a well- known tourist attraction attracting substantial visitor numbers into the region. It provides positive social and economic gains for the wider community and is cited as one of the attractions in Carrick-on-Shannon in the Leitrim Retail Strategy 2015-2021. Housed within the Dock Arts Centre, a beautifully restored courthouse in the town of Carrick-on-Shannon, its infrastructure directly supports in- excess of 20,000 visitors to the centre annually. A champion of Irish craft and design, The Leitrim Design House supports Irish makers and designers by fostering the development, promotion and sustainability of craft, art, and design businesses in Leitrim and nationally. In addition, the organisation supports lifelong learning within the community and has vast experience in the delivery of social inclusion programmes.

