Carrick -on-Shannon Rally for Life calls for #ReThinkAbortion

Carrick -on-Shannon Rally for Life calls for #ReThinkAbortion

Rally For Life in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday, July 3

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Carrick-on-Shannon was one of 55 local Rallies for Life which took place across the country on Saturday, July 3 urging the public and local TDs to #ReThinkAbortion in view of the shocking outcomes of the abortion regime so far. 

The local rallies were described by pro-life activists as a "witness to the need to stand for Life, and to continue to protect both mother and baby, especially in the light of what had been revealed about abortion in Ireland, including late-term abortions and the disturbing rise in the number of abortions."

Activists held signs showing the number of abortions reported to date, saying the government lied when they promised the procedure would be "rare". Figures released this week showed that 6,577 abortions carried out in Ireland in 2020 - meaning that 13,243 abortions were carried out in just two years. 

“We were promised, voters were promised, that abortion would be “rare” post-repeal, but for the second year in a row, we have seen a huge rise in the number of abortions carried out in contrast to when abortion was illegal in Ireland."

 

At least 28 Leitrim women had an abortion in 2020

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie