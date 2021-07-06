At least 28 Leitrim women had an abortion in 2020

Figures released by the Department of Health show that 6,577 abortions took in place in Ireland in 2020, of which 28 abortions were carried out on Leitrim women.
In 2020, the vast majority of terminations – 6,455 – were carried out in early pregnancies of less than 12 weeks, according to the notification report.
Of the other abortions, 20 were carried out due to a risk to life or health under the grounds, five due to a risk to life or health in an emergency situation, and 97 due to a fatal foetal anomaly.
The annual report into the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act covers the period January 1st 2020 until December 31st 2020. A total of 6,666 abortions were carried out in 2019.
The highest number of abortions were recorded in January 2020.
