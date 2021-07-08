Tenders sought for upgrade to Leitrim playground

Tenders sought for playground
Leitrim County Council is now seeking tenders to design, carry out improvement works and install new play equipment to the existing playground at Breffni Playground, Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.
The latest date for receipt of official tenders should be no late than 30th July 2021 at 4.00pm
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.