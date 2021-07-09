Speeding fines issued at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Carrick-on-Shannon woman convicted of calling garda a dog in courthouse

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Gary McGowan, 32 Shannon Cove, Dromod, was convicted and fined €150 for speeding on October 17, 2020 at the N4, Doon, Boyle. Mr McGowan was detected at a speed of 134kmh in a 100kmh zone. He said he had a lot going on at the time and forgot to pay the fine. He told the court he currently has five penalty points on his licence, and three pending, all from this year.


Mariusz Gawlik, 44 Naomh Brid, Drumcong, was detected driving at a speed of 111kmh in a 50kmh zone on October 24, 2020 at N4 Aughamore. He was also not wearing a seat belt.  Fixed charge notices were issued for both offences. The seat belt fine was paid but the speeding fine was not. Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €100 for the offence.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie