Speeding fines issued at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Gary McGowan, 32 Shannon Cove, Dromod, was convicted and fined €150 for speeding on October 17, 2020 at the N4, Doon, Boyle. Mr McGowan was detected at a speed of 134kmh in a 100kmh zone. He said he had a lot going on at the time and forgot to pay the fine. He told the court he currently has five penalty points on his licence, and three pending, all from this year.
Mariusz Gawlik, 44 Naomh Brid, Drumcong, was detected driving at a speed of 111kmh in a 50kmh zone on October 24, 2020 at N4 Aughamore. He was also not wearing a seat belt. Fixed charge notices were issued for both offences. The seat belt fine was paid but the speeding fine was not. Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €100 for the offence.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.