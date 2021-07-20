Minister in Carrick-on-Shannon to discuss North-West Regional Enterprise Plan

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy met with the Chair of the North-West Regional Enterprise Plan Steering Committee Philip Martin, CEO of Cora Systems today at their offices in Carrick-on-Shannon to discuss progress on the development of a new Regional Enterprise Plan to 2024 for the region.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is overseeing the development of nine new Regional Enterprise Plans to 2024 by regional stakeholders, which will identify growth opportunities, recognise vulnerabilities, and in response, strengthen the regional enterprise ecosystem to enable job creation in the regions.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Troy said “The development of a new Regional Enterprise Plan for the North-West is a key part of this Government’s commitment to driving balanced regional development. To ensure the North-West region of Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal are best prepared to seize on the opportunities of a post-pandemic landscape, I have asked that these new Regional Plans are ambitious and achievable. I am very encouraged by the ideas emerging from the North-West process that I have heard today from the Chair, Philip Martin.”

Minister Troy continued: “The North-West has so much to offer, and with successful companies like Cora Systems thriving in the region, we know more companies can do so too. This new Plan when finalised will capitalise on the success of the previous Plan; with over €9 million approved last year for investment in new enterprise hubs and R&D facilities under the Border Enterprise Development. A strong thread coming through the new Regional Plans is collaboration between private and public organisations which I hope will help guide a more resilient and stronger North-West economy.”

Philip Martin, Chair of the North-West Regional Enterprise Plan Steering Committee, said: “It was great to have the opportunity to meet with Minister Troy in Carrick-on-Shannon today to talk about the challenges and the opportunities for businesses here in the North-West. The preparation of the new Regional Enterprise Plan for the North-West is continuing apace, and we are very pleased with the high levels of engagement and support from both public and private sectors with the process to date. We have real ambition for the Region and in making our new Plan the most impactful Plan possible.”

The Regional Enterprise Plan process will see new plans developed for each region which will cover the period through to 2024. The plans are based on a ‘bottom-up’ collaborative approach, involving development agencies, Enterprise Ireland (EI) and IDA Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), Local Authorities, higher and further education bodies and businesses.

A new National Oversight Group, chaired by Minister Robert Troy and Minister Damien English TD, has been established to oversee the development of the new Plans and to monitor their implementation at National level through to 2024. The new Regional Enterprise Plans are expected to be launched later this year.