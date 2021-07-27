Cancellation of Carrick regatta

Carrick Rowing Club has made the decision to cancel the regatta planned for Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend.

In a statement to the Observer the club outlined "It is with regret that we inform you of the cancellation of Carrick on Shannon Regatta 2021.

"The Regatta committee met on Monday evening to review the potential for proceeding with the 2021 regatta, taking a range of factors into consideration. Following analysis of the requirements to hold the event, it was concluded that a regatta could not be held. The possibility of running a local regatta was also considered but this option was also considered unviable.

"The Carrick Regatta typically involves more than 350 people working in close quarters to complete an intense one-day race schedule. The logistical and spatial parameters around the event are carefully balanced in each year, particularly as Carrick Regatta takes place at the heart of our vibrant town centre.

"Taking the various constraints into account, and recognising and respecting the long-standing support and wellbeing of our members, volunteers, participants, spectators and visiting clubs as well as wider supporters and visitors to the area, and the friends and families of all the aforementioned, the Regatta Committee determined that running an enjoyable and safe event was not viable this year.

"Our club will engage with our supporting clubs that had entered the 2021 Regatta, our loyal volunteer’s, supporting organisations Leitrim Civil Defence and Waterways Ireland in relation to the cancellation of the Regatta.

"Carrick Regatta is one of the oldest events in the National Sporting Calendar and we know this decision will disappoint our many supporters and this is not a decision taken lightly. We will endeavour to ensure this is a cancellation for this year only and return Carrick Regatta to the Shannon in 2022."