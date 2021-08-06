Step West Mobility Fundraising Charity Draw results

Kathleen O’Connor (right) was busy with Paula Casey fundraising for the Step West exoskeleton raffle Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Thank you to everyone who supported the Step West Mobility Fundraising Charity Draw which took place recently.
Prizes & Winners:
1. Dinner for four including wine at the Oarsman - T.O'Callaghan.
2. Evening meal for two with wine at Cryan’s Hotel - K.Dixon.
3. Dinner for two at the Landmark Hotel - C.O'Rourke.
4. Four rounds of Golf at Carrick Golf Club - E.Tiernan.
5. A business class pedicure at South-East Hand & Foot Spa - S.Clampett.
6. €50 gift voucher for Enhance Health & Beauty - C.Lowe.
7. €50 gift voucher for Ardcarne Garden Centre - M.Talbot.
8. Family pass for two adults & three children at Carrick Cineplex - P.McGovern.
9. Bouquet of Flowers to the value of €25 from Leitrim Flowers - P.Brady.
10. €20 Gift Voucher for D&B Hair Designs - M.Cassidy
The draw raised €1,795.70 for Step West
Thank you to all the generous sponsors who provided prizes and thanks to everyone for your kind support.
