06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Step West Mobility Fundraising Charity Draw results

Step West Mobility Fundraising Charity Draw results

Kathleen O’Connor (right) was busy with Paula Casey fundraising for the Step West exoskeleton raffle Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Reporter:

news reporter

Thank you to everyone who supported the Step West Mobility Fundraising Charity Draw which took place recently.

Prizes & Winners:

1. Dinner for four including wine at the Oarsman - T.O'Callaghan.

2. Evening meal for two with wine at Cryan’s Hotel - K.Dixon.

3. Dinner for two at the Landmark Hotel - C.O'Rourke.

4. Four rounds of Golf at Carrick Golf Club - E.Tiernan.

5. A business class pedicure at South-East Hand & Foot Spa - S.Clampett.

6. €50 gift voucher for Enhance Health & Beauty - C.Lowe.

7. €50 gift voucher for Ardcarne Garden Centre - M.Talbot.

8. Family pass for two adults & three children at Carrick Cineplex - P.McGovern.

9. Bouquet of Flowers to the value of €25 from Leitrim Flowers - P.Brady.

10. €20 Gift Voucher for D&B Hair Designs - M.Cassidy

The draw raised €1,795.70 for Step West

Thank you to all the generous sponsors who provided prizes and thanks to everyone for your kind support.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group