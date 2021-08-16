Roscommon County Council approve plan to demolish and rebuild Carrick-on-Shannon Lidl store

File photo
Roscommon County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the demolition of the existing Lidl Store, Boyle Road, Drishoge, Cortober, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and the construction of a replacement, two storey, discount foodstore (including an off-licence sales area).
The plans involve the reuse of the existing vehicle entrance for customers and new entrance for service vehicles at the west side of the site; 124 parking spaces will be provided including an extension of the current car parking area; 2 dedicated electric vehicle parking spaces and cycle parking for 10 bicycles has also been included in the application.
The development also calls for the provision of photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof.
Planning permission was granted on August 9, 2021 and is subject to 15 conditions.
