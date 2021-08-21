Leitrim County Council give date for conclusion of roadworks in Carrick-on-Shannon

Roadworks at the bottom of Summerhill. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Following traffic gridlock in Carrick-on-Shannon in recent days leitrimobserver.ie has sought a date for the conclusion of the road works which are ongoing in numerous places in the county town.
In reply the Council stated "Leitrim County Council is aware of the traffic volumes being experienced in Carrick-on-Shannon of late. We appreciate that the temporary road closure at Quay Road and Summerhill junction may be a contributing factor to this and well as elevated weekend traffic volumes and additional traffic as a result of people holidaying at home this year.
"These works are necessary to facilitate the Public Realm Works and will be complete by Sunday 29th August. This work will be complete before the schools return at which point normal traffic flow will recommence.
"We regret any inconvenience that the public are experiencing at this time and we ask for the continued patience while these works are ongoing".
