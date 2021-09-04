Leitrim's Electric Bike Trails one of 40 new tourism websites in the region

Leitrim's Electric Bike Trails is one of 40 tourism businesses across Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands unveiling new and improved websites following funding and development support from Fáilte Ireland.

The training and investment programme (grant scheme) was launched in Summer 2019 and was designed especially for visitor attractions and activity providers to help improve the digital shop window of visitor experiences across the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands region.



Mark McGovern, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands Manager at Fáilte Ireland, said, “We launched our Website Improvement Programme to increase the attractiveness of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands by improving the websites of visitor attractions and activity providers in the region. The digital footprint of a tourism business is one of the most powerful tools for attracting visitors and enabling visitors to book experiences online is an important next step.

“Each website really is the shop window for people planning a visit to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and now, as we look towards recovery, the digitalisation of the tourism sector is more important than ever.

Participating businesses were provided with a full digital audit of their website, training by some of the leading Digital Marketers in Ireland, one to one feedback and support and funding of up to €40,000 for website development.

Eileen Gibbons, Electric Bike Trails, Leitrim Village, said, “I learned a lot regarding the technical aspects of good website development and the programme helped steer us through the process of getting the right web developer to meet our needs.

“We now have a crisp, clear website with very professional images and videos. The website traffic is increasing each month and the most recent report shows traffic up by 48%.

“We have received eight 5 Star reviews on Google my Business in the last two weeks with page views increasing each month also.

“Through the process we kept our third-party booking system but made valuable improvements by reducing the number of steps in the booking process with secure inventory control. This has resulted in easier management of day-to-day operations and online bookings has increased by approx 90% from summer 2019.

“The Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands Website Improvement Programme has definitely brought increased revenue to our business and has been a fantastic boost to our business profile.”

The digitalisation of the tourism sector is vital to improving Ireland’s ability to compete as a tourist destination on a global level in a post-COVID market and is a key priority for Fáilte Ireland moving forward.