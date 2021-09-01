Urgent action demanded at Sligo Hospital

Urgent action is being demanded from Sligo University Hospital, the HSE and the Minister for Health to combat the deteriorating situation at Sligo's Emergency Department.



Two weeks on from the Leitrim Observer's front page story revealing that almost 100 nursing staff posts are vacant at the hospital, the situation seems to have gone farom bad to worse.



Sligo Councillor Thomas Walsh was appalled that the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visited the Vaccination Centre in Sligo and ignored the “unacceptable” situation in the University Hospital. He said “our hospitals are falling apart.”



Cllr Walsh has contacted the HSE and outlined the “multiple concerns” in relation to the hospital. He told the Observer, nurses are upset, they are concerned for their patients' safety and are demanding a safety audit.

He said more nurses will leave as they cannot stand the “extreme pressures” in the Emergency Department.



110-150 people are coming through the ED daily and there is a lack of space, beds and nurses to provide adequate care. Nurses say there should be 18 staff in ED and they are working with just seven.

Cllr Walsh is calling for the Modular Unit to open immediately which will help provide more space but staff and beds are needed urgently.



He added the paediatric area in the ED which only opened recently has been closed for the past two weeks due to a lack of staff.

He also stated “the Covid unit is not fit for purpose,” and added that Covid positive patients are mixing with negative patients.

He said people are waiting on average 18 hours for a bed.



Cllr Walsh is now calling for immediate action from the Government to prevent the further spreading of Covid and to prioritise patients and nurses safety at the hospital.