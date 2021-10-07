Free lecture by Dr Padraig McGarty tomorrow evening in Carrick

St George's Heritage and Visitor Centre
Dr Padraig McGarty will deliver a lecture tomorrow, Friday, October 8, at 7pm sharp in St George's Heritage Centre (Church Lane), Carrick-on-Shannon.
Sponsored by Leitrim County Council, the lecture is part of the Decade of Centenaries. ‘Leitrim and Carrick's Contribution’.
The event is subject to Covid regulations and seats are limited.
Please stop in or email your request to stgeorgevisitorcentre@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Dr Padraig McGarty
