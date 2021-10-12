Creating Our Future Roadshow to visit Leitrim this week

The Creating Our Future Roadshow is a government-led national brainstorm that will involve the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future. Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves.

The roadshow will bring the people of Carrick-on-Shannon at Rosebank Retail Park from 10am- 12pm together with members of the research community and our campaign team to grab a cuppa and discuss what researchers can do to create a better future.

Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal www.creatingourfuture.ie, which is open until the 30th November 2021.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said, said: “Over the course of the pandemic, we were reminded starkly of how much of our daily lives depend on the efforts of researchers to secure our economy, wellbeing, and health. As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.

This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future. I look forward to hearing them.”

For more information on how to get involved or to submit an idea, go to: www.creatingourfuture.ie.