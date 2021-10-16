Search

16/10/2021

New music and poetry album produced by Carrick-on-Shannon native

New music and poetry album produced by Carrick-on-Shannon native

Ghost Songs

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

‘Ghost Songs: Contemporary Music and Words from Ireland’ is a new album just released on the Divine Art Métier record label.

The album is a unique collaboration of leading voices in poetry, drama, and contemporary music from Ireland.

Containing 35 tracks, it is built around choral music performed by Laetare Vocal Ensemble, a Dublin-based chamber choir directed by Carrick-on-Shannon native Róisín Blunnie.

Róisín is Assistant Professor in Music at Dublin City University, where she is the director of Ireland’s first Masters in Choral Studies.
She has brought together a stellar line-up for this unusual music-and-poetry album, with well-known poets Paula Meehan and Dairena Ní Chinnéide and award-winning playwright Marina Carr contributing evocative readings from their own works.

Roisin Blunnie

The poetry of radical Irish-American poet Lola Ridge (1873­–1941) is revived through sensitive readings by well-known broadcaster Carl Corcoran, while ethereal vocals and harp by Connemara sean-nós singer Síle Denvir add depth and atmosphere to this 80-minute CD.
A highlight of the album is a new choral version of well-known song ‘Down By The Salley Gardens’, arranged by Derry-born composer Seán Doherty, who is a colleague of Róisín's at DCU.

The album explores themes such as memory, place, the otherworldly, the mysterious, the haunted, and the interaction of the real and the imagined.
It was recorded in Dublin and Dingle between April 2019 and February 2020, and mixed and mastered during the Covid lockdowns.

This album is available now from divineartrecords.com and usual streaming platforms.

Will Leitrim's young people benefit from 50% cut in public transport costs?

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media