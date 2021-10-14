Will Leitrim's young people benefit from 50% cut in public transport costs?

Budget 2022 announced this week proposed a 50% cost cut in the cost of public transport for those aged 19 -23.
It has been warmly welcomed. Sligo Leitrim TD Dpurty Marian Harkin said she was delighted to hear about it but pondered if it would be of any benefit to young people in rurual Ireland - such as Leitrim.
She stated in the Dáil, "I was delighted to hear the Minister proposing a 50% cut in the cost of public transport for those aged between 19 and 23. It is good, and if they are going between Sligo and Dublin that would be fine. If they are trying to get to the institute of technology in Sligo from Geevaghor perhaps Mohill in south Leitrim, they will not be able to avail of that 50% reduction because public transport is not available."
What do you think?
