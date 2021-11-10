Breaking news: Man rescued from the river by brave locals in Carrick-on-Shannon

The rescue helicopter at Pairc Sean McDiarmada
A man who went into the Shannon at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim this morning has been rescued by two brave locals.
The man was initially seen in the water by local people, one of whom managed to get a life buoy to him as he swam out in attempt to save him.
However it is undertook the rescuer began to cramp in the very cold water and was pulled from the river by staff from Moon River.
At this point the other man began to drift down the river but luckily Daniel Mee from Moon Rover jumped in and managed to get him to the quay side where locals pulled both from the water.
The rescue helicopter was on the scene along with gardai and ambulance personnel.
It is understood that the man is conscious but suffering badly from hypothermia and has been taken to Galway hospital.
