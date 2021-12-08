Search

08 Dec 2021

Four day wait for Covid test results from Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Some users of Carrick-on-Shannon Covid test centre had to wait up to four days for Covid test results due to delays last week.
One user who contacted the Leitrim Observer was left waiting four days for results from the walk-in test centre in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.

If you have not received your test results within 48 hours of getting tested you have to contact HSE Live.
The user said they had to contact HSE Live twice, waiting 20 minutes to reach an operator on each call.
They were informed by the operator that they were experiencing delays from Carrick-on-Shannon.

However when questioned this week, the HSE said they are “not aware of any delays with Carrick-on -Shannon test results. “If someone is waiting more than 48 hours on their test result they should contact HSE Live who will assist them.”

Carrick-on-Shannon Test Centre is currently not open at weekends. It operates Monday - Friday, 9am -5pm.
Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 or are contacted as a close contact should get a PCR test as soon as possible.

People who need to get tested at the weekend are advised to book a test at Castle Saunderson, Belturbet Co Cavan, the Longford clinic on the Athlone Road, or the Sligo Town clinic. People can arrange a HSE test online, through their doctor or from filling out a form on a close contact test message.

To book a test visit: www.covid19test.healthservice.ie

