05 Jan 2022

Leitrim hotel to remain closed until February as Irish Covid-19 cases continue to rise

The Landmark hotel

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon has announced that it will remain closed until February because of the challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

Management said they had made the "difficult decision" to close on Tuesday, January 4 "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, restrictions and the significant increase in Covid-19 cases in our community"

The hotel will remain closed until Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

The post notes "Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our staff and you our customers during these unprecedented times.
Our Sales and Reservations Departments will remain open during this period and can be contacted on tel: 071-9622222 or sales@thelandmarkhotel.com
and reservations@thelandmarkhotel.com."

